Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Fiery crash at Mich. gas station caught on camera

By WXYZ staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) – A fiery crash at a Michigan gas station was caught on camera Monday.

Officials said a driver lost control at the station and struck a pump, causing an explosion.

Seconds later, flames quickly began to spread and people nearby rushed to help those inside the vehicle escape.

“I didn’t know what to think at the time,” said witness Joshua Collier. “I was frightened that someone might have been hurt.”

Despite two vehicles catching fire, officials said there were no injuries.

Those nearby said they were relieved the scene did not end in a worse way.

Collier said he’s thankful to first responders who arrived quickly to put out the flames, and to those brave people who stepped up with no time to spare.

Authorities have not said what caused the driver to lose control and spark the fiery crash.

Inspectors from the city of Taylor are checking to see if the gas station can safely reopen.

Copyright 2021 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White Oak senior student dies in ‘tragic accident’
Marcus Daniel Rodriguez, 21, last seen at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Old...
Police seeking public’s help in locating man missing from Tyler
Police released surveillance video of the suspect entering the convenience store with a...
Texas police release teen, say triple killing suspect still on the loose
FILE - Former NFL head coach John Madden is introduced during the induction ceremony at the Pro...
NFL announces death of football, broadcast legend John Madden
Shooting at Longview Square Apartments
1 injured in shooting at Longview apartment complex

Latest News

Vaccine Clinic On The Move
Vaccine Clinic On The Move
Game Warden Memorial
Game Warden Memorial
FILE - This photo shows a Publix store in Bradenton Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Publix grocery chain starts offering paid parental leave
Pictured is the Texas Game Warden Memorial in Athens. (Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife ...
Athens Texas Game Warden Memorial will be relocated to Texas State Capitol
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt about water infrastructure...
Gregg Co. commissioners approve water system improvements for western part of county