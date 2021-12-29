Dalí, Picasso collection auction at Lamoureaux Gallery in Tyler

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
A Tyler businessman and art collector is sharing his collection of works by iconic artists with East Texans.
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler businessman and art collector is sharing his collection of works by iconic artists with East Texans. The “Cook Collection,” by Glenn Cook, Owner of Tyler DIY Homes, features Salvador Dalí, Pablo Picasso, and Pierre-Auguste Renoir, along with local artists.

“I started collecting about 20 years ago. I started off with this piece, the most famous known Salvador Dalí piece, ‘Persistence of Memory,’ and from there, it just became an addiction,” Cook said.

The collection of originals, canvas prints, and etched work of more than 100 pieces of artwork featured for auction is at Lamoureaux Gallery.

“This has been a one-in-a-lifetime kind of event. Mr. Cook, I met him, he said he had some Dali paintings and Renoir. Coming from New York and San Francisco, that’s where you might be able to see those, but seeing them in Tyler, I thought since I’m new to Tyler, this is going to be fascinating,” said owner Leo Lamoureaux.

“I wanted to have a gallery and venue that anyone will feel safe to express themselves through all types of art, music, and dance,” Lamoureaux said.

Entrance to the gallery is free, though donations are accepted toward the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. A portion of the proceeds of the auctioned artwork will also go to the Komen Foundation.

Cook said they chose Susan G. Komen for two reasons, “Salvador Dalí ‘s mother died of breast cancer, so that’s how Dalí ties into this whole event,” and “To help raise awareness for the foundation itself and provide funds for those people that need it.”

The gallery will be open until the end of January, Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., or by reservation of a personal tour.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

