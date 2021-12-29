Art of Norman Rockwell on display at Tyler Museum of Art

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Museum of Art is showing off the work of Norman Rockwell.

The art is from the museum’s private collection and from other museums across the state. It covers Rockwell’s early work which appeared in the Saturday Evening Post. Also on display, Rockwell’s artwork for the 1935 special edition books of the Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn.

“His method, his techniques help transform art at a time in the 20′s,30′s and into the 40′s when people want to feel good. They want to see themselves in the art and Rockwell does it,” said Chris Leahy, Executive Director for the Tyler Museum of Art

With the exception of New Years Eve and New Years Day, the Tyler Museum of Art is open Tuesday thru Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

