Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Art of Norman Rockwell on display at Tyler Museum of Art

Art of Norman Rockwell
Art of Norman Rockwell((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Museum of Art is showing off the work of Norman Rockwell.

The art is from the museum’s private collection and from other museums across the state. It covers Rockwell’s early work which appeared in the Saturday Evening Post. Also on display, Rockwell’s artwork for the 1935 special edition books of the Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn.

“His method, his techniques help transform art at a time in the 20′s,30′s and into the 40′s when people want to feel good. They want to see themselves in the art and Rockwell does it,” said Chris Leahy, Executive Director for the Tyler Museum of Art

With the exception of New Years Eve and New Years Day, the Tyler Museum of Art is open Tuesday thru Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White Oak senior student dies in ‘tragic accident’
Marcus Daniel Rodriguez, 21, last seen at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Old...
Police seeking public’s help in locating man missing from Tyler
Police released surveillance video of the suspect entering the convenience store with a...
Texas police release teen, say triple killing suspect still on the loose
FILE - Former NFL head coach John Madden is introduced during the induction ceremony at the Pro...
NFL announces death of football, broadcast legend John Madden
Shooting at Longview Square Apartments
1 injured in shooting at Longview apartment complex

Latest News

Vaccine Clinic On The Move
Vaccine Clinic On The Move
Game Warden Memorial
Game Warden Memorial
Pictured is the Texas Game Warden Memorial in Athens. (Source: Texas Parks and Wildlife ...
Athens Texas Game Warden Memorial will be relocated to Texas State Capitol
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt about water infrastructure...
Gregg Co. commissioners approve water system improvements for western part of county
A Jasper County man is dead from injuries following a Christmas Night crash on an ATV.
Road rage suspected cause of fatal crash near Midway