White Oak senior student dies in ‘tragic accident’

WHITE OAK, Texas (KLTV) - A White Oak High School senior died Monday.

According to White Oak High School Principal Donna Jennings, senior Tiffani Tant died in a “tragic accident” late Monday. No details regarding the nature of her death have been released, however. Tant was a member of the Regiment of Roughnecks Band as well as an officer in the FFA.

“It is with deep sadness that we tell you about a tragic loss within our high school student body,” Jennings said in a social media post. “We are heartbroken for her family, our student body and staff. Upon return from Christmas break, grief counselors will be available on the high school campus for students and staff. We ask that the White Oak community lift up the family and our student body during this very difficult time.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

