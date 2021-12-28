Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WAC announces change to basketball game cancelation policies

(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DENVER, Colorado (KLTV/KTRE) - Following a vote of athletic directors, the Western Athletic Conference has adjusted its game cancelation policy to balance the health and safety of coaches, student-athletes, staff and officials as well as protect the integrity of the conference schedule.

The minimum number of participants for conference play has been set at seven COVID-eligible student-athletes and one COVID-eligible coach. If a team meets the requirement, they will be expected to compete in the contest.

In addition, the WAC has determined that if a game is canceled for COVID-related reasons, administrators from the impacted institutions will work collaboratively to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule. If they are unable to find a date, the game will be considered a no-contest.

“Ultimately, we wanted to maintain some flexibility as the COVID landscape continues to change,” said WAC commissioner Brian Thornton. “Our biggest goals are to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes and coaches as well as put our programs in the best position to compete in our conference tournament.”

The conference will continue to work with institutional leadership regarding any changes to seeding procedures for the 2022 Hercules Tires WAC Basketball Tournament.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

