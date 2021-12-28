Tuesday’s Weather: Warm and breezy again today

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting out with some clouds and maybe a few sprinkles this morning.  Just like yesterday, clouds will begin to clear out this afternoon.  It will be warm and breezy again with highs in the mid to upper 70s.  There’s a better chance for rain tomorrow, especially in the first half of the day as a weak cold front moves into East Texas.  Some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible.  Not everyone will see the rain, through.  Still warm but not as breezy for the end of the work week and the next cold front looks to arrive in the new year.  Warm and breezy with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely Saturday.  Then a big cool down with a possible light wintry mix early Sunday morning.  No accumulations and no travel problems are expected but it will be cold and blustery.

