Tuesday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly cloudy skies this evening with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. By early tomorrow morning, our next cold front will be arriving in East Texas. This front won’t do much for our temperatures, but it will bring needed rain to the region. Between 4am and 6am, showers and thunderstorms will start to move into East Texas. As we go through the morning, they’ll become more widespread and strengthen as they push east. There is a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe weather for portions of East Texas, but the greatest risk will be for our friends to the east and northeast where there is a Slight Risk (2/5) in place. Damaging wind, hail, and 1-2 isolated tornadoes will be possible with any severe storms that do develop. Thursday looks like a nothingburger day, not much to speak of.

Our second cold front of the week arrives late Friday/early Saturday. The first sign of changes will be showers and storms late Friday night. The SPC is watching this next front as well for the possibility of severe weather and we should have a better idea of what to expect tomorrow. As of right now, timing of showers and storms looks to be late Friday/early Saturday, and all severe weather threats are possible. Storms move out of the area Saturday, there’ll be a low rain chance for Sunday morning - but most of us will stay dry. The second sign of the front will be the COLD temps on Sunday. We’ll wake up to lows in the low 30s! That said, if we do see any precip. Sunday morning, it may be possible we see a light winter mix. No accumulations or travel impacts are expected as of right now. By this time next week, we’ll see above normal highs return to ETX, with the 60s expected by next Tuesday.

