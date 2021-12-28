Somerville girls’ basketball falls to Tyler Chapel Hill in Aggieland Invitational

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville girls’ basketball team lost to Tyler Chapel Hill 51-18 in the Aggieland Invitational at A&M Consolidated’s Auxiliary Gym Tuesday afternoon.

Offense was hard to come by for both teams to start the game. Chapel Hill led 6-2 after the first quarter and then took an 18-6 lead at halftime.

The Lady Yeguas won their opening round game against Onalaska and then advanced to the quarterfinals after Kashmere forfeited. Somerville will play Marlin Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

