Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

SFA basketball game rescheduled following WAC COVID-19 policy changes

(Stephen F. Austin State University)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colorado (KTRE) - Following the announcement of updated COVID-19 policies, two previously canceled men’s basketball games have now been rescheduled.

UT Rio Grande Valley will now play at Sam Houston on Jan. 3 at 6:30 p.m. CT and at Stephen F. Austin on Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Vaqueros were originally scheduled to travel to Stephen F. Austin on Dec. 30 and Sam Houston on Jan. 1.

In addition, the previously announced change to the WAC women’s basketball schedule impacting Sam Houston at Lamar on Dec. 30 and Stephen F. Austin at Lamar on Jan. 1 will no longer be considered forfeits in the conference standings and the three impacted teams will have the opportunity to reschedule.

PREVIOUS: COVID cases force Lamar women’s basketball to forfeit New Years Day game against SFA

WAC announces change to basketball game cancelation policies

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police released surveillance video of the 14-year-old suspect entering the convenience store...
3 teens dead, 1 critical in shooting at Texas gas station
Suspect who allegedly fled traffic stop
Deputies searching for suspect they say fled Hopkins County traffic stop
FILE - A pile of rubble is all that is left after the removal of the pedestal that once held...
Again, crews find apparent time capsule at Lee statue site
No one was seriously injured after an SUV struck a tractor on U.S. Highway 259 in Rusk County....
‘Christmas miracle:’ No one seriously injured after SUV collides with tractor in Rusk County
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

Latest News

A new Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative solar farm will be built in Upshur County.
New solar farm to be built near Highway 259, 155 intersection in Upshur County
New solar farm to be built near Highway 259, 155 intersection in Upshur County
WEBXTRA: New solar farm to be built near Highway 259, 155 intersection in Upshur County
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 3,695 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Tyrell D. Beasley
Crockett police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ assault suspect
City of Gladewater lifts boil-water notice
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closed due to water outage in Gladewater