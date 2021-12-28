SFA basketball game rescheduled following WAC COVID-19 policy changes

DENVER, Colorado (KTRE) - Following the announcement of updated COVID-19 policies, two previously canceled men’s basketball games have now been rescheduled.

UT Rio Grande Valley will now play at Sam Houston on Jan. 3 at 6:30 p.m. CT and at Stephen F. Austin on Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Vaqueros were originally scheduled to travel to Stephen F. Austin on Dec. 30 and Sam Houston on Jan. 1.

In addition, the previously announced change to the WAC women’s basketball schedule impacting Sam Houston at Lamar on Dec. 30 and Stephen F. Austin at Lamar on Jan. 1 will no longer be considered forfeits in the conference standings and the three impacted teams will have the opportunity to reschedule.

PREVIOUS: COVID cases force Lamar women’s basketball to forfeit New Years Day game against SFA

WAC announces change to basketball game cancelation policies

