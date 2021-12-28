Police seeking public’s help in locating man missing from Tyler
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 21-year-old Marcus Daniel Rodriguez.
Rodriguez was last seen on Dec. 23 at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Old Jacksonville Hwy. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt with an orange and white graphic on the front and blue jean shorts.
It is unknown if Rodriguez left in a vehicle or on foot.
Any information on his whereabouts should be directed to Det. Molina at 903-531-1097.
