Police seeking public’s help in locating man missing from Tyler

Marcus Daniel Rodriguez, 21, last seen at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Old...
Marcus Daniel Rodriguez, 21, last seen at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Old Jacksonville Hwy.(Tyler Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 21-year-old Marcus Daniel Rodriguez.

Marcus Daniel Rodriguez was last seen on Dec. 23.
Marcus Daniel Rodriguez was last seen on Dec. 23.(Tyler Police Department)

Rodriguez was last seen on Dec. 23 at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Old Jacksonville Hwy. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt with an orange and white graphic on the front and blue jean shorts.

It is unknown if Rodriguez left in a vehicle or on foot.

Any information on his whereabouts should be directed to Det. Molina at 903-531-1097.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

