Police: No new leads in case of Afghan refugee who vanished in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX & AP) - San Antonio Police on Tuesday announced investigators have received no new leads in the search for Lina Sardar Khil, 3, a refugee from Afghanistan who has been missing more than a week.

The girl was last seen in a playground at an apartment complex in between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on December 20, 2021 in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road in San Antonio.

Authorities don’t yet know whether she wandered away from the playground or if she was taken by someone, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

According to police, Lina was at the playground with her mother, who had walked away briefly. The child was missing when her mother returned, McManus said.

The family moved to the U.S. in 2019 from Afghanistan after fleeing from “threats that were posed to us,” Lina’s father, Riaz Sardar Khil, told San Antonio TV station KENS.

The child’s father told the TV station that the family initially thought Lina may have left the playground with another Afghan family but now believes she may have been abducted.

“During our entire lives we have not been as saddened as we were yesterday and today,” Khil told the TV station at the time of her disappearance, speaking through a translator.

Lina was last seen wearing a red dress, black jacket and black shoes and had her brown hair in a ponytail, police said.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact police at (210) 207-7660.

