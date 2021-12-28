Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
New solar farm to be built near Highway 259, 155 intersection in Upshur County

By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative Spokesman Tony McCullough about a solar farm to be built near the intersection of State highways 155 and 259 in Upshur County.

The farm will sit on around 28 acres of land. McCullough said they hope to have the farm up and operational by the end of January.

