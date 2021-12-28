Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Henderson man allegedly assaults juvenile met on Snapchat

Jose Orlando Gomez allegedly had communicated with a minor via Snapchat before enticing them to meet in real life. He is charged with sexual assault of a minor.(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-year-old from Henderson is charged with sexually assaulting a minor he met on snapchat.

According to the arrest affidavit, Jose Orlando Gomez had been communicating with the victim and convinced them to leave a school function to meet him. Investigators say that was when the assault occurred.

According to investigators, Gomez confessed to them and say his account of what happened mirrored what the victim told them.

Gomez additionally faces a charge of enticing a child with intent to commit a felony.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

