Henderson man allegedly assaults juvenile met on Snapchat

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An 18-year-old from Henderson is charged with sexually assaulting a minor he met on snapchat.

According to the arrest affidavit, Jose Orlando Gomez had been communicating with the victim and convinced them to leave a school function to meet him. Investigators say that was when the assault occurred.

According to investigators, Gomez confessed to them and say his account of what happened mirrored what the victim told them.

Gomez additionally faces a charge of enticing a child with intent to commit a felony.

