Hearing date set for Tyler woman accused of kidnapping delivery driver

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A tentative hearing date has been set for a Tyler woman accused of attacking the person delivering her groceries.

Christain Blanchard, 43, was indicted on Sept. 2 on a charge of aggravated kidnapping. Smith County Judge Austin Reeve Jackson set the hearing date for Tuesday, Jan. 11, pending competency evaluations by experts for both the defense and the state.

The victim, who asked to only be identified by a first name, said she was attempting to deliver an order of groceries when Blanchard asked for a hug.

“As I hugged her that’s when she dragged me into the home, got me by my wrists and in a position that I was unable to get away from her,” Meghan said. “She pulled me all the way through the back of the house and took me into her bedroom. She was hitting me in the back of my head with her fists, she was pulling out my hair, she was choking me.”

Meghan was able to get a free hand and call 911. That’s when she said Blanchard grabbed her phone and threw it across the room. Eventually, she was able to get free.

