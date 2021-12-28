Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Crockett police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ assault suspect

Tyrell D. Beasley
Tyrell D. Beasley((Source: Crockett Police Department))
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - The Crockett Police Department is searching for the suspect in an assault.

According to a Facebook post from the department, during the early morning hours on Monday, Dec. 27, officers responded to the 100 Block of Lewis Circle in reference to an assault.

During the investigation, the victim identified Tyrell D. Beasley, 31, as the suspect. Crockett police said Beasley has pending charges for Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon (3rd Degree Felony), and Aggravated Assault with A Deadly Weapon (2nd Degree Felony) as a result of this incident.

Police said Beasley is also currently wanted by multiple agencies for the following:

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon ( 3rd Degree Felony)

Deadly Conduct- Firing Weapon ( 3rd Degree Felony)

Assault Family Member/ Impede Breath/Circulation ( 3rd Degree Felony)

Injury to a Child ( 3rd Degree Felony)

TDCJ Parole Warrant ( Injury to a Child 2 Counts)

Theft of Firearm ( State Jail Felony)

Possession of Marijuana ( Misdemeanor B )

Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon ( Misdemeanor A)

The department said Beasley is known to frequent Crockett and Palestine. They also said Beasley should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know the whereabouts of Beasley, they ask that you notify law enforcement immediately. Call 911 to report his location. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS if you wish to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police released surveillance video of the 14-year-old suspect entering the convenience store...
3 teens dead, 1 critical in shooting at Texas gas station
Suspect who allegedly fled traffic stop
Deputies searching for suspect they say fled Hopkins County traffic stop
FILE - A pile of rubble is all that is left after the removal of the pedestal that once held...
Again, crews find apparent time capsule at Lee statue site
No one was seriously injured after an SUV struck a tractor on U.S. Highway 259 in Rusk County....
‘Christmas miracle:’ No one seriously injured after SUV collides with tractor in Rusk County
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 3,695 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
City of Gladewater lifts boil-water notice
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closed due to water outage in Gladewater
White Oak senior student dies in ‘tragic accident’
A critically endangered Sumatran orangutan in New Orleans has given birth to a healthy male...
Endangered orangutan in New Orleans has 1 healthy baby