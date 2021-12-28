Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Video shows suspect after Lufkin business complex ransacked over holiday weekend

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police say that sometime over the holiday weekend, offices in a business complex in the 1300 block of South John Redditt Dr. were broken into by an unknown suspect.

Five offices in the complex were affected. Items stolen during the break-in include a computer, checks, three exterior cameras, a TV, a leather briefcase, and a silver dollar.

The suspect gained entry to the businesses by prying open back doors, police say.

According to Lufkin Police PIO Jessica Pebsworth, they believe these burglaries may be connected to a series of break-ins along Gaslight Boulevard. A business on that street captured surveillance footage of a possible suspect in those burglaries.

Pebsworth says police have stepped up patrol and broken up several homeless camps in this area over the past month, but it has not led to a suspect.

If anyone has information on the identity of the possible suspect, please contact the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White Oak senior student dies in ‘tragic accident’
Police released surveillance video of the suspect entering the convenience store with a...
Texas police release teen, say triple killing suspect still on the loose
Suspect who allegedly fled traffic stop
Deputies searching for suspect they say fled Hopkins County traffic stop
No one was seriously injured after an SUV struck a tractor on U.S. Highway 259 in Rusk County....
‘Christmas miracle:’ No one seriously injured after SUV collides with tractor in Rusk County
FILE - A pile of rubble is all that is left after the removal of the pedestal that once held...
Again, crews find apparent time capsule at Lee statue site

Latest News

Covid In East Texas
Covid 19 In ETX
John Madden
NFL announces death of football, broadcast legend John Madden
A new Upshur Rural Electric Cooperative solar farm will be built in Upshur County.
New solar farm to be built near Highway 259, 155 intersection in Upshur County
Video shows suspect after Lufkin business complex ransacked over holiday weekend