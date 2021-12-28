Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1 injured in shooting at Longview apartment complex

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex in Longview.

Longview Police Public Information Office Brandon Thornton confirms the shooting happened at the Longview Square Apartments located in the 1600 block of Pine Tree Road. at around 1:15 p.m.

The person injured was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Thornton said no one is in custody at this time and officers are still investigating.

