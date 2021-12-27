WebXtra: Tyler airport updates on holiday travel traffic

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Steve Thompson, manager of Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, shares what Tyler Pounds Regional Airport saw during the busy holiday weekend with KLTV 7′s Lexi Vennetti.

Be sure to watch KLTV tonight as Thompson updates Lexi on how the airport plans to spend federal funding from President Biden’s recently passed infrastructure bill.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.