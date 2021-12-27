WEBXTRA: East Texas firefighters save Christmas for fire victims

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A devastating fire at an East Texas apartment section left seven families with children with a gloomy outlook for Christmas.

However, their plight was not forgotten by East Texas firefighters who came to the rescue in a different way.

A roaring blaze greeted firefighters on a Christmas eve morning call, as eight apartments were engulfed at the Patman Switch complex in Hughes Springs.

Units from Daingerfield, Linden, Avinger, and Crossroads, pitched in with Hughes Springs, to try to save the structure

Seven families living in the units escaped unharmed, but they lost all they had.

Robert and Morgan Fritts, a husband-and-wife firefighting team from the Crossroads-Cornett Volunteer Fire Department, would not let that be the end of it.

Pooling every resource they had, and working with other fire departments, they rescued Christmas in less than two days, getting presents for every child, and clothing and furniture for the parents.

On Saturday, the family’s children were given presents at the Hughes Springs Fire Department.

