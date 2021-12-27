Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: East Texas firefighters save Christmas for fire victims

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A devastating fire at an East Texas apartment section left seven families with children with a gloomy outlook for Christmas.

However, their plight was not forgotten by East Texas firefighters who came to the rescue in a different way.

A roaring blaze greeted firefighters on a Christmas eve morning call, as eight apartments were engulfed at the Patman Switch complex in Hughes Springs.

Units from Daingerfield, Linden, Avinger, and Crossroads, pitched in with Hughes Springs, to try to save the structure

Seven families living in the units escaped unharmed, but they lost all they had.

Robert and Morgan Fritts, a husband-and-wife firefighting team from the Crossroads-Cornett Volunteer Fire Department, would not let that be the end of it.

Pooling every resource they had, and working with other fire departments, they rescued Christmas in less than two days, getting presents for every child, and clothing and furniture for the parents.

On Saturday, the family’s children were given presents at the Hughes Springs Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman was arrested on Wednesday.
Children found ‘malnourished, in unsafe conditions’ when oldest calls Smith County 911 for help
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2021
Source: Gray News Media
Pedestrian struck, killed by pickup on US 259 in Rusk County
Police describe the suspect’s car as a small dark in color, possibly dark green, Honda car that...
Trinity police seek suspect of hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
Police lights
Sheriff’s Office: Sleeping 11-year-old girl struck by gunfire at Polk County home

Latest News

Kwanzaa is a seven day celebration that pays tribute to the rich cultural roots of African...
With start of Kwanzaa, celebrations will be each night for Tyler residents
WEBXTRA: East Texas firefighters save Christmas for fire victims
Lufkin police department strongly recommends the proper disposal of holiday gift boxes to help...
Lufkin police offer tips to preventing theft during the holiday season
No one was seriously injured after an SUV struck a tractor on U.S. Highway 259 in Rusk County....
‘Christmas miracle:’ No one seriously injured after SUV collides with tractor in Rusk County