Quick response stops out of control pasture fire in Harrison County

Aftermath of pasture fire
Aftermath of pasture fire
By Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department is crediting a quick call for assistance for stopping a pasture fire from spreading to nearby structures.

They received a call around 3:30 p.m. Sunday about a burn pile that had gotten out of control on FM 2879. They said units arrived to find approximately 10 acres of pasture on fire and spreading.

Four brush trucks were used for extinguishment and a tender responded for water supply. Judson Metro Fire units were also called to the location separately and assisted with water supply and extinguishment.

The fire was brought under control shortly before 4:15pm. Units remained on scene for approximately an hour extinguishing hot spots to avoid a rekindle.

The department said this fire is a great example of how unexpected gusts and swirling wind can cause even a watched fire to quickly get out of control.

