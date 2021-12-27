Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Northbound lanes of US 59 overpass in Marshall to be taken down Sunday

(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The northbound lanes of the US 59 overpass crossing Interstate 20 in Marshall will be taken down the night of Sunday, January 2.

“The northbound lanes will be taken down piece by piece and then new lanes will be built. As that work is being done, US 59 traffic will use the southbound lanes over Interstate 20 and be restricted to one lane in each direction with a center turn lane during that time. This change in traffic pattern is expected to begin Tuesday, December 28,” said Marshall Area Engineer Wendy Starkes.

Demolition work on the bridge is expected to take place from about 8 p.m. Sunday evening until about 7 a.m. on Monday, January 3. “During that time, Interstate 20 traffic in both directions will be diverted onto the US 59 exit ramps in Marshall. From there, traffic can cross US 59 and simply reenter the interstate,” Starkes said.

Once complete, the new overpass will be about three feet higher to allow for more than 19 feet of clearance over Interstate 20. US 59 traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction on the bridge for the duration of the project, which is expected to take about 28 months to complete.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Pedestrian struck, killed by pickup on US 259 in Rusk County
No one was seriously injured after an SUV struck a tractor on U.S. Highway 259 in Rusk County....
‘Christmas miracle:’ No one seriously injured after SUV collides with tractor in Rusk County
Police lights
Sheriff’s Office: Sleeping 11-year-old girl struck by gunfire at Polk County home
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
The woman was arrested on Wednesday.
Children found ‘malnourished, in unsafe conditions’ when oldest calls Smith County 911 for help

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
No one was seriously injured after an SUV struck a tractor on U.S. Highway 259 in Rusk County....
‘Christmas miracle:’ No one seriously injured after SUV collides with tractor in Rusk County
Source: Gray News Media
Pedestrian struck, killed by pickup on US 259 in Rusk County
“Be sober so that you don’t have any regrets."
TxDOT launches holiday drunk driving prevention campaign