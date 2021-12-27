Northbound lanes of US 59 overpass in Marshall to be taken down Sunday

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The northbound lanes of the US 59 overpass crossing Interstate 20 in Marshall will be taken down the night of Sunday, January 2.

“The northbound lanes will be taken down piece by piece and then new lanes will be built. As that work is being done, US 59 traffic will use the southbound lanes over Interstate 20 and be restricted to one lane in each direction with a center turn lane during that time. This change in traffic pattern is expected to begin Tuesday, December 28,” said Marshall Area Engineer Wendy Starkes.

Demolition work on the bridge is expected to take place from about 8 p.m. Sunday evening until about 7 a.m. on Monday, January 3. “During that time, Interstate 20 traffic in both directions will be diverted onto the US 59 exit ramps in Marshall. From there, traffic can cross US 59 and simply reenter the interstate,” Starkes said.

Once complete, the new overpass will be about three feet higher to allow for more than 19 feet of clearance over Interstate 20. US 59 traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction on the bridge for the duration of the project, which is expected to take about 28 months to complete.

