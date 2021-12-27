Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Drug arrest made in Texarkana after teen found with no pulse

Conner Morgan, 21
Conner Morgan, 21(Texarkana Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KLTV) - Police report a man has been arrested for selling drugs to an 18-year-old who was found unresponsive.

Conner Morgan, 21, has been arrested for Delivery of a Controlled Substance causing Serious Bodily Injury.

According to Texarkana police, Sunday night, a Texarkana woman came home from the movies and discovered her 18-year-old daughter in her bed not breathing and she had no heartbeat. The mother immediately called 911 for help. When police arrived, she was performing CPR on her daughter. She started breathing again and was taken to the hospital by LifeNet EMS.

Police say there was evidence indicating the girl had accidentally overdosed on some pills found at the scene. Investigator Colton Johnson eventually determined that she had gotten the pills from Morgan earlier in the evening. While she apparently thought they were prescription pain killers, they turned out to be Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine.

Texarkana police said the doctors treating her said that she was very lucky and the drug could have easily killed her and she is expected to make a full recovery.

Morgan is being held in the Bi-State Jail with a $75,000 bond. His bond on a previous arrest for a robbery charge in 2020 has also now been revoked.

