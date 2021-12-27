Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Deputies searching for suspect they say fled Hopkins County traffic stop

Suspect who allegedly fled traffic stop
Suspect who allegedly fled traffic stop((Source: Hopkins County Sheriff's Office))
By Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement in Hopkins County are searching for a suspect they say fled from a traffic stop Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop at the 116EB exit on I-30 near Brashear Monday morning.

They said when deputies asked the driver to exit the vehicle, the driver threw the vehicle in drive and took off, traveling for about a mile before pulling over. The driver and his passenger foot baled near US 67 and the south service road.

The sheriff’s office said the passenger was caught quickly but the driver remains at large. A DPS helicopter scanned the area and TDCJ Dogs are on the ground at this time. The sheriff’s office asks that If you see the suspect call 911.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a white mesh hat with a gray bill.

They said a large amount of suspected methamphetamine was located in the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Pedestrian struck, killed by pickup on US 259 in Rusk County
No one was seriously injured after an SUV struck a tractor on U.S. Highway 259 in Rusk County....
‘Christmas miracle:’ No one seriously injured after SUV collides with tractor in Rusk County
Police lights
Sheriff’s Office: Sleeping 11-year-old girl struck by gunfire at Polk County home
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
The woman was arrested on Wednesday.
Children found ‘malnourished, in unsafe conditions’ when oldest calls Smith County 911 for help

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Breezy and warm again today
Members of Tyler community attend the African American Cultural Events Committee's first night...
With start of Kwanzaa, celebrations will be each night for Tyler residents
Seven families were left homeless after a fire destroyed eight units at the Patman Switch...
East Texas firefighters save Christmas for Hughes Springs fire victims
WEBXTRA: East Texas firefighters save Christmas for fire victims