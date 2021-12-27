Deputies searching for suspect they say fled Hopkins County traffic stop

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement in Hopkins County are searching for a suspect they say fled from a traffic stop Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop at the 116EB exit on I-30 near Brashear Monday morning.

They said when deputies asked the driver to exit the vehicle, the driver threw the vehicle in drive and took off, traveling for about a mile before pulling over. The driver and his passenger foot baled near US 67 and the south service road.

The sheriff’s office said the passenger was caught quickly but the driver remains at large. A DPS helicopter scanned the area and TDCJ Dogs are on the ground at this time. The sheriff’s office asks that If you see the suspect call 911.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a white mesh hat with a gray bill.

They said a large amount of suspected methamphetamine was located in the vehicle.

