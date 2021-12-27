College Station runs past Nacogdoches 64-36 to start Aggieland Invitational

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station girls’ basketball team beat Nacogdoches 64-36 in the opening round of the Aggieland Invitational Monday morning at Cougar Gym.

The Lady Cougars got off to a quick start, using their full-court press to jump out to a 24-7 lead after the first quarter. College Station cruised to another blowout victory. The Lady Cougars are undefeated in district play so far entering this break in the district schedule for the annual hometown holiday tournament.

College Station advances in the Division I bracket to play Kingwood Monday at 7:00 p.m. at Cougar Gym.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.