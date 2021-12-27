Central Texas family drives hundreds of miles to drop off donations for tornado victims

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A truck-load of donations from Central Texas residents has been dropped off in Arkansas to help out people impacted by tornadoes earlier this month.

A Killeen family was asking for donations to give out to residents impacted by deadly tornadoes in the South and Midwest. They received enough to fill a U-Haul and took the more than 600 mile journey today to hand deliver those donations.

“It’s been a journey, that’s for sure,” said Jennifer Frye, a Killeen resident and organizer of the donation drive.

It was a nearly 12-hour trip Frye and her husband made to help those in need.

They took canned goods, pet food, clothes, toiletries and other items to people in Leachville, Arkansas.

“They were so grateful, they were on-it about helping us unload it,” said Jennifer.

The Fryes originally intended to take the donations to Mayfield, Kentucky, one of the hardest hit areas. So they made a call-out for donations from Killeen residents.

“From eight in the morning, until about seven in the evening, people were bringing in donations and dropping them,” Frye said. “We’d go and then we’d come back and there’d be donations at the door.”

One woman even covered the cost to take the U-Haul to Kentucky, which they accepted.

But they had to change some plans.

“(Mayfield) storage facilities where their keeping everything was completely overwhelmed, completely packed full,” said Frye. “We went to Monette, Arkansas and they told us to come down here to Leachville.”

And the donations were well-recieved.

“The dog pound was asking for food. They didn’t have any, there were so many dogs that they picked up since the tornado hit,” said Frye. “So, the 3,000 pounds of dog food is going to go to very good use.”

Now, they are making the way back home to Killeen.

“I just want to thank everybody that came out and donated and came together to help these people that really needed it.”

Those interested in making a monetary donation can do so by giving to the “Heal the Heartland” effort, a joint venture with Gray Television stations and the Salvation Army.

