Border Patrol agent mentors children through Texas 4-H program

Border Patrol agent teaches archery
Border Patrol agent teaches archery
By Justin Reyes
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Border Patrol agent is hitting all the marks when it comes to providing leadership opportunities to the community.

Texas 4-H is one of the largest youth development programs that aims to provide kids five to 18 with several hands-on activities.

Hebbronville Station Supervisory Patrol Agent Doug Borgo is one of the volunteers in Nueces County that started the archery program in 2018.

The club has grown to 20 kids and 10 certified coaches and 80 4H’ers.

It’s just one of the many ways the agency works with the community to help mentor our youth.

