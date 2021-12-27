Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Beloved former Central Texas fire chief passes away on Christmas

Retired Fire Chief Jack Collier passed away unexpectedly in his home on December 25, 2021.
Retired Fire Chief Jack Collier passed away unexpectedly in his home on December 25, 2021.(Harker Heights Fire Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Retired Fire Chief Jack Collier passed away unexpectedly in his home on December 25, the Harker Heights Fire Department announced on Facebook.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of Retired Fire Chief Jack Collier.”

Collier served as fire chief from 2006 to 2016.

He “brought an abundance of experience and education to those he led so faithfully. He will be greatly missed,” the department said in the post.

“Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect who allegedly fled traffic stop
Deputies searching for suspect they say fled Hopkins County traffic stop
No one was seriously injured after an SUV struck a tractor on U.S. Highway 259 in Rusk County....
‘Christmas miracle:’ No one seriously injured after SUV collides with tractor in Rusk County
FILE - A pile of rubble is all that is left after the removal of the pedestal that once held...
Again, crews find apparent time capsule at Lee statue site
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Source: Gray News Media
Pedestrian struck, killed by pickup on US 259 in Rusk County

Latest News

Across the country hospitals and nursing homes are experiencing a staff shortage due to burnout.
Nationwide staffing shortage affecting East Texas nursing homes
Staffing shortage
Nationwide staffing shortage affecting East Texas nursing homes
Texas law aimed at reducing animal neglect will take effect in January
Texas law aimed at reducing animal neglect will take affect in January
Police lights
Suspect in shooting that injured 11-year-old girl in Polk County turns himself in
Northbound lanes of US 59 overpass in Marshall to be taken down Sunday