Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

KLTV/KTRE Three Day Forecast(KLTV/KTRE)
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It sure was another warm one today as highs ranged in the middle to upper 70s across much of the area, and a few spots even hit 80 degrees again! Quiet and cloudy conditions prevail overnight with patchy dense fog becoming possible after midnight, so be safe on those roads. Tomorrow will trend warm as well with most folks seeing middle to upper 70s for highs, but thankfully a few showers will be possible in the afternoon which will help out a lucky few cool off. Spotty showers will be possible on Tuesday as well, then more widespread scattered showers and isolated thundershowers move into East Texas on Wednesday as our next weak cold front moves through. We’ll drop into the lower to middle 50s for morning lows on Thursday and Friday, and while highs may be cooler, it wont be by much as temps will still likely warm into the lower 70s areawide. Friday is New Years Eve by the way, and for now it looks like the weather should cooperate for anyone looking to ring in the new year with only a few spotty showers popping up Friday night. New Years Day is looking muggy and mostly dry with scattered showers developing later in the day ahead of another cold front which should arrive by next Sunday (January 2nd).

Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
