Pedestrian struck, killed by pickup on US 259 in Rusk County

Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A 43-year-old man who was standing next to a broken-down vehicle on U.S. Highway 259 in Rusk County was struck and killed by a pickup in the evening hours of Christmas Day.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the incident at about 6:35 p.m. on Saturday. The collision occurred on US 259 about five miles south of Henderson.

The preliminary report shows that Edmon Lynard Howard, of Henderson, was standing on or near the fog line next to a broken-down pickup on US 259. Howard was struck and killed by a northbound Ford F-150 pickup driven by Alex Clayton, 21, of New Caney.

Justice of the Peace Pat McCrory pronounced Howard dead at the scene.

