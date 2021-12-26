Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Nacogdoches police arrest man who allegedly broke into Pine Street home, assaulted occupant

Jacob Lewis (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Jacob Lewis (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)(Nacogdoches County Jail website)
By Gary Bass
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 29-year-old man in the evening hours of Christmas Day in connection with allegations that he broke into a home on Pine Street and assaulted its occupant.

Jacob Matthew Lewis, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a first-degree felony burglary of a habitation charge. No bond amount has been set for his charge yet.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department media report, multiple NPD officers responded to a 911 call about a burglary in progress at a home in the 300 block of Pine Street at about 8:40 p.m. Saturday.

By the time the NPD officers had gotten to the scene, the suspect had fled the home. Sgt. Rob Thorne with the Nacogdoches Police Department said the victim suffered minor injuries.

In a Facebook post, Pc. 3 Constable Roger Dudley said NPD patrol officers arrested Lewis about 45 minutes later. He added that NPD officers saturated the area and did backyard searches.

Thorne said when NPD officers found Lewis, he resisted arrest before authorities were able to take him into custody. Lewis was then taken to the county jail.

“It appears that the suspect and the victim didn’t even know each other,” Thorne said.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman was arrested on Wednesday.
Children found ‘malnourished, in unsafe conditions’ when oldest calls Smith County 911 for help
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2021
Police describe the suspect’s car as a small dark in color, possibly dark green, Honda car that...
Trinity police seek suspect of hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
Pictured is the stuffed polar bear in Rusty Johnson's collection of exotic animals. (Source:...
Longview homeowner decorates exotic stuffed animals for Christmas
Judge Andy Dunklin acting in the movie "American Underdog."
East Texas judge will be in theaters this weekend thanks to hobby outside of work

Latest News

Source: Gray News Media
Pedestrian struck, killed by pickup on US 259 in Rusk County
This morning volunteers gave out clothing, toiletries and food to those in need during Hunger...
Hunger for Love serves those in need on Christmas morning
Nacogdoches Fire Department celebrates Christmas together while working
Nacogdoches Fire Department spends Christmas working to ensure the community’s safety
FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge