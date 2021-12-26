Nacogdoches police arrest man who allegedly broke into Pine Street home, assaulted occupant

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 29-year-old man in the evening hours of Christmas Day in connection with allegations that he broke into a home on Pine Street and assaulted its occupant.

Jacob Matthew Lewis, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a first-degree felony burglary of a habitation charge. No bond amount has been set for his charge yet.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department media report, multiple NPD officers responded to a 911 call about a burglary in progress at a home in the 300 block of Pine Street at about 8:40 p.m. Saturday.

By the time the NPD officers had gotten to the scene, the suspect had fled the home. Sgt. Rob Thorne with the Nacogdoches Police Department said the victim suffered minor injuries.

In a Facebook post, Pc. 3 Constable Roger Dudley said NPD patrol officers arrested Lewis about 45 minutes later. He added that NPD officers saturated the area and did backyard searches.

Thorne said when NPD officers found Lewis, he resisted arrest before authorities were able to take him into custody. Lewis was then taken to the county jail.

“It appears that the suspect and the victim didn’t even know each other,” Thorne said.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.