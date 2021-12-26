Hunger for Love serves those in need on Christmas morning

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hunger for Love was started 11 years ago by three young boys who wanted to do something about the homeless population in Tyler. This morning volunteers gave out clothing, toiletries and food to those in need. Organizer Mark Eslicker says, “I couldn’t believe that today, how many people gave up their Christmas morning, especially these people with young kids down here, bringing them down here and teaching them the true meaning of Christmas.”

For volunteers like Robert Dixon, he saw the morning as an opportunity. Dixon was helping cook a warm meal.

“I’m really just thankful that I have the opportunity to show the love of Christ, being his hands and his feet. And he’s given me a gift to cook, so I’m using my gift,” Dixon said. “There’s no greater feeling honestly than to help someone and to be a part of something greater than yourself.”

There was worship music, prayer, and a sense of community. People of all ages came out to help and spread some love. Mia Thompson traveled from Mobile, Alabama to help out.

“The thing that gets me is the people that show up. Every year it gets bigger and bigger but it’s like the volunteers almost outweigh the need people. That just warms my heart to see so many people, especially on Christmas Day with their kids,” Thompson said. “I had a whole slew of little kids come up and give me a sugar cookie wrapped in foil and some candy canes and stuff and I was like, they’re giving me stuff. I’m here to help these people. It was cool.”

There were many ministries there throughout the morning helping give out food, clothing, showers, and help with laundry.

The next gathering is Saturday morning under the Gentry Parkway bridge in Tyler. You can come share a meal and connect with others.

