East Texas man gives horse rides and presents to children
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 11:16 PM CST
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Children in Trumann received a big surprise when they were given gifts and horse rides.
Damon Henson from Winnsboro, Texas traveled from his home to Trumann to give back this Christmas.
Children like Raygen Cline were lost for words.
“I feel like... all different kinds of emotions,” she said.
Damon said that he often gives horse rides to children back home as a part of his children’s ministry.
Traveling with his dogs and horse, Damon was happy at the reaction from the kids and parents.
