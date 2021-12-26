Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘Christmas miracle:’ No one seriously injured after SUV collides with tractor in Rusk County

No one was seriously injured after an SUV struck a tractor on U.S. Highway 259 in Rusk County. (Source: Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page)(Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY Texas (KLTV) - In what was described as a “Christmas Day miracle,” no one was seriously hurt after an SUV struck a tractor pulling a bush hog mower on U.S. Highway 259 in Rusk County Saturday morning.

According to a post on the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, the crash occurred near the intersection of US 259 and County Road 236 in Rusk County.

“As stated previously, it truly was a Christmas Day miracle in which neither of the occupants of these two vehicles was seriously injured,” the Facebook post stated.

The Facebook post stated that emergency personnel cleared as much of the wreck debris as possible from the road. However, the Facebook post warned motorists traveling on that stretch of US 259 to use caution because the leaked hydraulic fluid could still leave the road surface slick.

All the wrecked vehicles have been cleared from the scene, and the road is now open again, the Facebook post stated.

No one was seriously injured after an SUV struck this tractor on U.S. Highway 259 in Rusk County. (Source: Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page)(Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page)
Source: Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page(Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page)

