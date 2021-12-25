Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Trinity police seek suspect of hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

Police describe the suspect’s car as a small dark in color, possibly dark green, Honda car that...
Police describe the suspect’s car as a small dark in color, possibly dark green, Honda car that was last seen moving north towards Crockett on Hwy 19.(KLTV)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - The Trinity Police Department is searching for a suspect’s vehicle that left the scene of a crash that killed a pedestrian.

Trinity police report at approximately 2:20 a.m., Saturday a vehicle struck a 36-year-old male pedestrian on Hwy 19 in the area of Kelly St. 

According to police, the man was laying on the road and the vehicle that struck him left the scene.

Police describe the suspect’s car as a small dark in color, possibly dark green, Honda car that was last seen moving north towards Crockett on Hwy 19. Possible damage may be found on the front of the vehicle. 

If you have information that may lead to the identification of the driver of the suspected vehicle, please contact your local law enforcement or crime stoppers program.

