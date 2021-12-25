Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches Fire Department spends Christmas working to ensure the community’s safety

By Brianna Linn
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - While Santa made his way through houses on Christmas, and loved ones spent time with each other, The Nacogdoches Fire Department was working. A large crew spent the holiday ready to respond to calls all with the goal to keep the community safe.

Many crew members at Nacogdoches Fire Department sat down to share a Christmas meal together. And while today may look different from other Christmases they’ve spent with their families, these crew members are willing to make the sacrifice. Battalion Chief Chuck French said in years past they’ve seen an increase in more residential structure fires around the holiday season.

“People cooking. Improper use of flaming materials in the house, improper use of extension cords, if they have a live tree that is not watered properly and it’s drying out, so on and so forth,” French said.

These employees work the B shift. Their day started this morning at 7 and does not end until 7am tomorrow.

“This is the one time of year where there’s not much traffic out on the highway. There are very few stores that are open and I’m not going to say that we have a slow day because I don’t want to jinx it. But this is one of the days where we see some of the more interesting calls,” French said.

Chad Hamby said the people he works with make the day even more worthwhile.

“This is our second family and it’s probably the best job I’ve ever had,” Hamby said.

This is Francisco Quiroz’s first time spending Christmas working with the Nacogdoches Fire Department.

“By working today we just hope that everyone has that peace of mind at home and if they need any of our services we’ll be able to respond and help them out while they’re enjoying Christmas with their loved ones,” Quiroz said.

The B shift employees work 24 hours on and then have 48 hours off. They have beds available for them to nap in between calls if needed.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

