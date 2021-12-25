Longview ministry provides for families in need on Christmas

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Members of New Beginnings Faith Ministries in Longview, gave up their Christmas day to help families in need with presents for their kids and food for the homeless, all done with their own money.

The effort helped provide Christmas presents for 125 families, who otherwise would have had nothing for their kids on Christmas Day.

This is not just a one-day thing for the ministry, they feed the homeless and needy every day, 365 days a year, through their own funds according to Pastor Gloria Lewis. She says they have provided for families on Christmas for 21 years.

Lewis says it’s more than just food or presents, but giving from the heart that is important.

