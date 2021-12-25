Christmas Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Merry Christmas, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly cloudy Christmas morning with temperatures starting off in the mid 60s. For the afternoon, highs in the upper 70s and low 80s! We’ll likely break or come close to breaking record high temperatures the next several days. Normally we’d be in the upper 50s this time of year, and we’re about twenty degrees above normal. In addition to the warmth, it is also windy, please use caution while driving. Breezy south-southwest winds will continue for the next few days as well. Please be careful with brush and refrain from outdoor burning - conditions are favorable for fire to spread easily. By the middle of next week, temperatures will be peaking in the low to mid 70s, along with rain chances in the forecast for Tuesday through at least Friday. While these temperatures won’t be in our normal range, at least we’ll be somewhat cooler than what we’ll be seeing this weekend. Merry Christmas to all! Blessings to you and yours this Holiday Season.

