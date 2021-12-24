Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WEBXTRA: Longview homeowner decorates exotic stuffed animals for Christmas

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LONGVIEW Texas (KLTV) - In what has become a quirky tradition for the holidays, a Longview homeowner has been entertaining visitors with an unusual display of stuffed exotic animals that are decorated for Christmas.

At his Pineland Street home, Rusty Johnson decorates over 30 exotic stuffed animals that he allows the public to come in and see. His collection includes exotic deer. moose, big cats like lions and panthers, Kodiak bears, and even a 2,000-pound polar bear. All, of course, are decorated with Christmas ornaments.

Johnson’s joy comes from seeing people, particularly children, react to the display.

We’ll have more on this story later today.

