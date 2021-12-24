Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

United Airlines cancels over 100 Christmas Eve flights due to omicron

United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights according to flight...
United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights according to flight tracking site FlightAware.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

In a company memo, United said it’s had to “cancel some flights” because of the coronavirus omicron variant.

It said the nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on its flight crews and the people who run its operations.

It said it’s notifying customers of the cancelations ahead of them coming to the airport.

United apologized for the disruption and said it’s working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Wilkes and Alexis “Lexi” Wilkes are survived by their two-month-old son.
Panola County church mourns loss of associate pastor, wife; couple’s baby survives crash
The driver of this ambulance died in a wreck south of Lufkin.
First responder killed in Angelina County ambulance wreck
Texas Police Lights
Carthage teen killed after driving off road in Rusk County
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2021
Chief's official Therapet "business card"
East Texas family offers $10K reward for information on shooting, death of Therapet

Latest News

ANGELINA CO FATAL AMBULANCE CRASH
ANGELINA CO FATAL AMBULANCE CRASH
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 12-23-21 PART A
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 12-23-21 PART A
I20 TRAFFIC
I20 TRAFFIC
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 12-23-21 PART C
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 12-23-21 PART C
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 12-23-21 PART D
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 12-23-21 PART D