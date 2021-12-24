Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler veterans receive hand-crocheted blankets for Christmas

By Erin Wides
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Christmas Eve is blanket delivery day at the Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans Home.

For the last seven months, women at Atria Willow Park Senior Living have been crocheting blankets for hours to give to veterans in time for Christmas.

All veterans received a colorful blanket, and the oldest male and female veterans each received a red, white, and blue blanket.

Each of the women who helped make the blankets have a connection to a veteran, whether through a spouse or family member.

