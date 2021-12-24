Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas and happy Christmas Eve! We are off to a mild start this morning in the upper 50s to lower 60s and will see quite the quick warm up once the sun begins to rise. Highs for today will trend well above average in the middle to upper 70s. Dry conditions prevail once again and with breezy southerly winds blowing once again, it would be a really good idea to hold off on doing any outdoor burning. Gusty southerly winds will blow up to 30-35 mph at times, so a Lake Wind Advisory will be in effect for today from 9 AM until 6 PM. No rain expected for tonight, so other than some scattered cloud cover conditions will be perfect for Santa’s arrival! Christmas Day looks very nice but quite warm, with morning lows a bit mild in the lower 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80 degrees. It seems a weak “cool” front will attempt to move into the extreme northern portions of East Texas later on Christmas Day but this will be a dry front as no showers are expected to form as the front creeps into the I-30 corridor. Don’t expect any sort of cool down on Sunday as highs will remain in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Monday still looks dry, but thankfully a few showers look to be possible on Tuesday, and even better chances for showers should be expected on Wednesday and Thursday as another cold front makes an attempt to dip south of the Red River and make it into the northern portions of East Texas and keeping our weather pattern a little more unsettled. Y’all have a very Merry Christmas. Stay healthy and safe this weekend!

