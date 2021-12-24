Former A&M football player and Washington Football Team Safety Deshazor Everett involved in fatal car accident

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Virginia (KBTX) - Deshazor Everett is currently in the hospital being treated for serious, but nonlife-threatening injuries after being involved in a single-vehicle wreck Thursday night that killed his passenger.

According to investigators, Everett’s passenger — a 29-year-old woman from Las Vegas — was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries. The passenger in the car was identified by the sheriff’s office as Olivia Peters.

A statement from the sheriff’s office says a 2010 Nissan GT-R—driven by Everett—was heading north around 9:15 p.m. on Gum Spring Road near Ticoderoga Road when it “left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over.”

WFT released the following statement about the crash:

“We’ve been made aware of an automobile accident last night involving Deshazor Everett. A passenger in his vehicle lost their life and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who lost a loved one. Deshazor is currently in the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy. Our team has alerted the league office and is working with local authorities as we continue to gather more information. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Everett is in his 7th season in the NFL. He’s from DeRidder, Louisiana, and played for Texas A&M, where he started every game of his senior season at safety and led the team in solo tackles.

