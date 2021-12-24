Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas holiday tradition of fellowship, meal continues at Longview rescue mission

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview held its annual Christmas dinner for all comers.

The homeless, those in need and residents of the shelter were served a traditional Christmas meal and given care packages and hand-made Christmas cards from children at White Oak School District.

Mission workers explained why the dinner is more than just a meal.

