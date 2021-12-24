Christmas Eve Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening and Merry Christmas, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies this evening, temps in the 70s and upper 60s. Overnight, partly cloudy skies today with temperatures cooling down into the mid 60s by morning. For Christmas Day, highs in the upper 70s and low 80s! We’ll likely break or come close to breaking record high temperatures not only tomorrow, but for the next several days. Normally we’d be in the upper 50s this time of year, and we’re about twenty degrees above normal.

In addition to the warmth, it is also windy. Breezy south-southwest winds are expected to continue for the next few days as well. Please be careful with brush and refrain from outdoor burning - conditions are favorable for fire to spread easily. By the middle of next week, temperatures will be peaking in the low to mid 70s, along with rain chances in the forecast for Tuesday through at least Friday. While these temperatures won’t be in our normal range, at least we’ll be somewhat cooler than what we’ll be seeing this weekend. Merry Christmas to all! Blessings to you and yours this Holiday Season.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.