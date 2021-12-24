Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Abandoned home a total loss after fire in Hunt County

Fire at home in Hunt County
Fire at home in Hunt County((Source: Tawakoni Volunteer Fire Department))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An abandoned home is being considered a total loss after a fire in Hunt County Friday.

According to the Tawakoni Volunteer Fire Department, the fire happened at the home in the Waco Bay area of the county. They responded to the call at 5:31 a,m,

Multiple departments including Tawakoni, South Tawakoni VFD, Cash, Wills Point, Rolling Oaks, and Able Springs VFD responded to the scene.

The cause is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

East Texas holiday tradition of fellowship, meal continues at Longview rescue mission
WebXtra: Tyler pastor gives tips on how to deal with grief during holidays
