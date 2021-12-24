Abandoned home a total loss after fire in Hunt County

HUNT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An abandoned home is being considered a total loss after a fire in Hunt County Friday.

According to the Tawakoni Volunteer Fire Department, the fire happened at the home in the Waco Bay area of the county. They responded to the call at 5:31 a,m,

Multiple departments including Tawakoni, South Tawakoni VFD, Cash, Wills Point, Rolling Oaks, and Able Springs VFD responded to the scene.

The cause is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

