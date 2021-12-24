Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
4 people injured after shooting at Chicago-area mall

Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago, injuring four people.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Police say a shooting occurred at a mall full of Christmas shoppers in suburban Chicago, injuring four people.

The incident at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook began with two people involved in a shootout in a corridor.

Police Chief James Kruger says the injuries were not life-threatening.

Kruger says three people were shot and a fourth person suffered an ankle injury while running away. One person was in custody, and police were looking for another suspect.

The outdoor mall is a major shopping destination about 15 miles west of Chicago. Shoppers who were interviewed as they were gradually released say they took cover in stores and dressing rooms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

