WEBXTRA: East Texas timber harvesters dealing with supply shortages, inflated prices

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It has been a difficult year for the lumber industry with supply shortages and the inflated prices that resulted from them.

It has been equally challenging for East Texas timber harvesters trying to find enough lumber to meet demands. Searching tracts all across East Texas, workers from Shafer Land and Timber are scouting for merchandisable lumber.

Owner T.J. Shafer talked to KLTV’s Bob Hallmark about how it is a never-ending process to find what they’re after.

