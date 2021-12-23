Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WATCH: Maine state trooper saves elderly man in ditch

By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VASSALBORO, Maine (Gray News) – Troopers in Maine found a man with Alzheimer’s in a ditch on the side of the road early Wednesday morning.

Police and troopers were responding to a report of an elderly man that had wandered away from home.

Authorities said troopers were able to get information from a town plow truck driver who saw a man walking in the area in the early morning hours during a storm.

They found the man lying in a ditch on the side of the road, suffering from severe hypothermia and frostbite.

Dashcam video shows Trooper Tyler Harrington carrying the 82-year-old man to safety, as he was unable to walk.

An ambulance took the man to the hospital where he is recovering from his injuries.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter Wilkes and Alexis “Lexi” Wilkes are survived by their two-month-old son.
Panola County church mourns loss of associate pastor, wife; couple’s baby survives crash
Chief's official Therapet "business card"
East Texas family offers $10K reward for information on shooting, death of Therapet
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2021
Peggy Sue Simmons
Polk County man’s autopsy results lead to arrest of sister
Texas Police Lights
Carthage teen killed after driving off road in Rusk County

Latest News

Verdict read in Kim Potter trial.
Verdict read in Kim Potter trial
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
LIVE: Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
WEBXTRA: Timber harvesters'' challenge
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
New Year’s Eve in Times Square still on, with smaller crowd
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2021