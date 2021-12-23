Two Polk County Sheriff deputies honored for saving elderly man from fire

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - Two Polk County Sheriff Office deputies were recognized with life-saving achievement awards Wednesday. This recognition was given to Corporal Roper Ellison and Deputy Darin Brooks due to their quick action to rescue a disabled elderly man from a fire.

At 5:37 Sunday morning, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a homeowner. The man said his house at 404 Don Raely Drag in Livingston was on fire, and he was trapped inside. He explained how he was in a wheelchair and had no use of his legs and left arm. Ellison headed swiftly to the scene. Once he made it to the front door of the blazing house, he lost contact with the dispatcher, who was giving facts about the man’s location.

“Moving to the front door, I start calling out, announcing myself as sheriff’s office, and then I hear him, and I went straight through the fire. As far as knowing if it was hot or not, I don’t know I didn’t feel anything until afterwards,” Ellison said.

Brooks said the severity of the situation did not hit him until he saw Ellison on the burning porch. Without hesitation, he followed Ellison into the home. Brooks said he is honored to receive the life-saving award.

“Hero is a strong term. There‘s a lot of heroes in American history and in the world. Do I consider myself a hero? Probably not. I consider myself a deputy of Polk County Sheriff’s Office and that is what I’m here to do,” Brooks said.

About twenty seconds after their escape, they said the entire house was engulfed in flames. Due to the bravery of these two men, the homeowner was rescued safely. All three individuals have slight burns and were treated at the scene, but no one needed to be hospitalized.

“When we first got there and things were all done it was just like another day at work, and then somebody had to tell me hey this doesn’t happen all the time,” Ellison said.

Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons said he wanted to recognize these men because so often, selfless efforts like these go unnoticed.

“These are the type of guys that will go out and put their life on the line even sometimes when they’re some of the lowest-paid professionals across this country. But they raised their hands, and they took an oath. And they go out each and every day and each and every night to ensure that these streets and these neighborhoods are the safest we can possibly make them,” Lyons said.

Ellison has been with Polk County Sheriff’s Office for three years and Brooks has been with them for one year and two months.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.