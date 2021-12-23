The Stew Review: The Matrix Resurrections delivers a whirlwind of action, romance, meta-commentary

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Matrix Resurrections almost feels like an impossible film: The work of a true auteur that delivers blockbuster thrills and a heartfelt romance but also mocks the very idea of its existence and serves as an act of meta-narrative commentary.

If that description sounds exhausting, you’re not wrong. If that sounds like the precise opposite of what you want from a new Matrix movie, I’m not sure I could blame you. It is simultaneously a sequel, a reboot, a deconstruction and catharsis for director/co-writer Lana Wachowski. When it was released more than two decades ago, The Matrix became (almost instantaneously) a landmark film that changed everything from filmmaking to film marketing and beyond. Commercials began aping the film’s signature “Bullet Time” effects. Countless movies and video games copied the film’s action and aesthetics and concepts. This movie that was already so important and intrinsic to its creators suddenly was co-opted, re-interpreted and, some could argue, diluted by the endless deluge of copycats.

And now, 21 years later, Wachowski (working solo this time sans her sister, Lilly) has returned to reclaim what she helped create and put a final, definitive stamp on this world and its characters with a film that is as heartfelt and exciting as it is defiant and personal. The Matrix Resurrections is a movie that doesn’t care what you think of it, but is more than happy to bring you along for the ride if you’re game.

If you’ve not refreshed yourself with the preceding three Matrix films, it is highly recommended you do so. (Watching The Second Renaissance segment of The Animatrix wouldn’t hurt, either.) This film references and builds from those three films in very specific ways. But if you’re intent on watching this having not seem them in 20 years (if at all), Resurrections reintroduces us to Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves), a seemingly impossible proposition considering he died at the end of The Matrix Revolutions, having sacrificed himself in order to defeat Agent Smith and broker peace between humans and machines. Only now, Mr. Anderson is seemingly alive and prospering as the world’s most famous video game developer, creator of a blockbuster trilogy of video games known as … The Matrix. He’s successful, wealthy and now being contractually coerced into retreading his biggest success now that his previous work has failed to set the world on fire.

Thomas may have the world at his feet, but he’s miserable. He’s alone. He spends countless hours and dollars talking to his analyst (Neil Patrick Harris), desperately trying to figure out why his reality feels fractured and why happiness eludes him. But then it hits him. He sees her. He realizes that he’s missing his other half: Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), also back from the dead. Only, this time, she’s Tiffany, a motorcycle enthusiast, wife to Chad (Reeves’ real-life stunt double Chad Stahelski) and mother of two. In whatever version of the Matrix this is, it’s one where Neo and Trinity are separated with both having no recollection of their own or the other’s past.

But true love doesn’t care about a computer’s revisions. A true, soulful connection transcends boundaries, distance, time and simulated reality. Thomas may not know who Tiffany really is, but he knows that he’s connected to her in a profound way and that’s what ultimately sets him on his second journey of self-discovery.

Helping him along this journey is Bugs (Jessica Henwick), a self-professed super fan of Thomas Anderson’s. She recruits Agent Smith (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) in her hunt for the wayward programmer, only for Smith to come to the realization that he is this Matrix’s iteration of Morpheus. If that all feels like information overload, you’re correct. But credit is well due to Wachowski, David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemond for delivering a script that is complex and complicated, but does a fine job of communicating the wide web of what’s going on at any given moment. It’s a herculean feat that is accomplished here as Wachowski juggles plot, character and action, all while expounding on some of the same heady concepts that launched a thousand college papers and theses.

If there’s disappointment to be found here it’s in the staging and choreography of the action. The first film set an almost impossibly high bar with some of the best martial arts choreography and twin-fisted gunplay seen outside of Hong Kong. It was a complete game changer for Western filmmaking with immaculate staging and camera work that was thrilling from moment to moment. Frustratingly, Resurrections doesn’t live up to its own series standard. The choreography and expertise of Woo-Ping Yuen is missed.

This isn’t to say the action is bad. It’s not. It’s more or less on par with a lot of non-Asian action movies these days. Though what I find fascinating is perhaps why the action feels less elaborate, less choreographed and more chaotic. In a pre-release interview, actor Jonathan Groff (who here plays an iteration of Hugo Weaving’s Agent Smith from the original films) talked about how Wachowski’s approach for Resurrections was distinctly and specifically the opposite of what it was for the original films. Specifically, the originals were storyboarded and choreographed to the point where no movement or shot was left to chance. Wachowski, Groff said, was using that approach as a means of outward control when, internally, she was in a tempest. Now more internally grounded, he said Wachowski sought to shoot the movie in a more spontaneous, even chaotic way.

And indeed, a look and feel to the action could arguably even be part of the point. This version of the Matrix in the film is a facsimile, intended to be representative of the imposters that arose in the wake of the first Matrix film. It would stand to reason that the action and aesthetics be reflective in that way also. It makes for somewhat disappointing, less satisfying action. But if there is one thing I am certain of after watching The Matrix Resurrections, it’s that Lana Wachowski simply does not care what anyone thinks. She has undoubtedly made the film she intended and that alone is worthy of adulation in a cinematic landscape further drowning in product and content.

I’m not sure what I expected from a fourth Matrix movie, especially given how definitively “over” the story felt with The Matrix Revolutions. But I’m exceedingly happy that Lana Wachowski got the chance to make this and make it her way. It’s so much more interesting and layered and personal than anything could have been were it just another polished but uninspired rehash of characters and ideas we already know.

